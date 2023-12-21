Trinidad and Tobago actors sign with international talent agency

Fela Oke -

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company Limited (FilmTT), in partnership with entrepreneur, agent, and producer Fela Oke, announced the recent signing of four actors to the international talent agency, Hyphen8.

A media release said, Oke collaborates with FilmTT in a series of pioneering initiatives, including FilmTT’s masterclasses which saw an attendance of over 50 actors and directors who continued to hone their craft under Oke’s guidance.

Oke’s Hyphen8 will also be embarking on their fourth visit to Trinidad to hold workshops and masterclasses in January.

Through this casting training workshop, Fela shortlisted and ultimately selected four actors who exhibited exceptional promise and skill – Daniel Kistow, Nicholai Salcedo, Serran Clarke, and Chelsea Pooran. These four actors have joined Hyphen8’s roster, amplifying the prospects and exposure for TT’s film industry on a worldwide platform, the release said.

Oke has expressed that Hyphen8 is committed to not only providing opportunities but also supporting these actors through various avenues such as headshot refresh sessions, casting site memberships, and audition workshops.

The signing of Kistow, Salcedo, Clarke, and Pooran marks a significant milestone in the continuous growth and development of TT’s film industry, indicating a promising future for local talents on the global stage. Oke further elaborated on the next steps in that they are focusing on tailoring strategies for each talent, ensuring that their profiles and showreels are polished with updated work credits. The ultimate goal is to place the actors in prominent global castings, thereby showcasing their talents on an international scale, the release said.

In January Hyphen8 will offer a comprehensive and immersive two-week intensive acting programme designed to equip actors with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the industry. The programme will be led by experienced industry professionals: performance art artist, theatre and movement director, dance and drama tutor, producer Greta Mendez; director, agent and acting coach Darren Gordon and LAMDA coach, Adam Samuel-Bal.

The programme will provide a unique opportunity to refine acting techniques, enhance performance abilities, develop a professional portfolio, and gain invaluable insights into the world of acting, the release said.

Also, in January, FilmTT will be hosting an exclusive masterclass with Hollywood actor Denim Richards (from Paramount’s Yellowstone). Richards will share his extensive knowledge and expertise through the masterclass.

FilmTT’s general manager, Leslie Ann Wills-Caton said, “By forging these collaborations, we are opening doors for our talented local actors to gain prominence on the global stage, this strategic partnership with Fela not only elevates the calibre of our local talent but also underscores the export potential and promise of exporting our uniquely skilled actors to international markets. It’s a testament to our commitment to nurturing and showcasing the exceptional capabilities of our home-grown talent on a global scale.”

For more info visit FilmTT’s Facebook and Instagram pages: @discoverfilmtt.