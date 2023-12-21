'Spear of tyranny' at vulnerable

THE EDITOR: I can find no other description for the roll-out of the property tax valuations than the "spear of tyranny" launched at the vulnerable. If I read correctly, based on the valuations which people have been receiving, when calculated at three per cent on the 90 per cent rule it will take food out of their mouths directly and indirectly and ruin them.

When the actual tax is levied, upon receipt of the notice from the Board of Inland Revenue, citizens will know what real oppression is and some, including those who voted for the PNM, will regret that as they realise the burden placed on them for their most prized asset: their homestead.

I say "homestead" since they will be taxed on their home, the water tank stand, the dog kennel, the water fountain/sepulchre of Mother Mary and the jhandi where they offer their prayers. If they erected a third floor to see the moon, watch out, they will see this reflected in the notice. Indeed, tyranny is upon us.

In the first instance, despite the pleadings and protestations of the people, the tyrants have imposed harshly on the households of the nation yet another onerous tax. They have relieved commercial buildings and government properties so that a certain person who collects around $24 million in rent is not included.

This is after gasoline prices were raised three times and the corresponding menial, nominal, almost grudging increases in take-home pay fell way short of relief. More so, the nation is still reeling from job losses and rampant crime, and remain a society almost satiated with begging, strife, homelessness.

Indeed, there is not a landlord who can say he gets his rent on time, as tenants are forever late due to having to put food on the table and buy medicine. Very soon, everyday people will include in their begging sign, "I need help to buy food, Pampers, pay property tax and buy gas..."

But they insist on property tax. They pretend to listen with deaf ears and switched-off hearing aids to the cries of the people that to impose this tax on a hopeless $3 increase in the minimum wage and a loaf of bread costing $16 is an intalment of state wickedness (you don't get any butter or cheese given that a pound of butter is almost $30 and cheese costs something like $60 and up). Oh, I'm sorry, this is what Marvin Gonzales was talking about cutting back when he said that we will not be having macaroni pie any more.

I disagree that this tax will not be passed on. I assure you no one will support this wipeout of their last penny and incursion on their retirement income(s) and will either directly increase rent or indirectly say: "Well, ever-increasing security costs as well as maintenance have necessitated an increase."

Don't think I forgot that electricity rates on households are also going up, to be followed by water rates. So right there are a phalanx of increases and then comes the property tax. Lord, is there no mercy?

It will be hard on the fixed-income people, deeply impoverished by UWI fees (50 per cent or less), those denied bursaries, high travelling costs, nuisance taxes.

If you don't pay this tax, you will be charged interest like the demerit point system. They can seize the house. You have to pay, no matter what, and then challenge as Caesar must have his share of the harvest before anyone. Sheer wickedness – the Pharaoh is indeed merciless.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James