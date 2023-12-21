Shine a light with an Iris Candle

Judy Planchart and Sherwin Mungal celebrate the holiday spirit with their Iris Candle scents. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

In the captivating world of scented candles, people have crafted businesses that not only light up homes but also bring a distinct touch to the local candle market.

Judy Planchart and Sherwin Mungal who operate under Iris Candle, has seamlessly blended their passion for candles with a commitment to sustainability and community engagement.

Iris Candle emerged in the tumultuous year of 2020 when Planchart, a lover of all things scented, sought solace and purpose during the pandemic. What began as a hobby quickly evolved into a full-fledged business, fuelled by a love for crafting candles and the desire to provide quality, locally made products. As Planchart explains, “Making candles is very science-like, a lot of wick testing with each different fragrance oil and different jars, but once you get through with your testing, it is so fulfilling.”

The journey began with the Signature Collection featuring six distinct scents, and expanded into hand sanitisers to meet the growing demand during the pandemic. From there, the duo embarked on extensive testing to broaden their collections, including a Christmas candle and wax melt collection, which boasts scents like Fraser Fir, Evergreen, and Merry Christmas. “All the Christmas scents sell really well,” said Planchart. “We also do gift boxes as people love a well-presented gift.”

What sets Iris Candle apart is not just the captivating fragrances but also a commitment to sustainability. Planchart and Mungal utilise soy wax in their candles, providing an eco-friendly alternative. Wrapping paper as well as biodegradable packing peanuts for boxed packages are used.

Additionally, they offer refills for all their jars (which they check to make sure they are candle safe), encouraging customers to bring back their containers for a new lease of aromatic life.

“The most important feature in our scented products would be our fragrances. We mix our own scents ourselves and we sourced a company that specialises in oils for people with mild asthma and sinus issues, that was our biggest goal with making candles...for everyone to be able to enjoy a beautifully lit candle,” Planchart explains, emphasising their dedication to making scented products accessible to a broader audience.

Iris Candle champions the importance of shopping locally for Christmas gifts. Planchart believes it contributes to the local economy and creates jobs that generate income circulating within the community. As the owners wear multiple hats in their business, from making candles to managing social media and delivery, they embody the spirit of local entrepreneurship. Planchart envisions local businesses as a source of inspiration, showing that with dedication and hard work, a small business can evolve into a staple on the island.

Despite the challenges of sourcing materials locally and dealing with supply chain unpredictability, Planchart and Mungal have overcome obstacles. The duo’s dedication to maintaining locally sourced materials remains unwavering, and their resilience has resulted in moments of triumph, such as the success of the Element concrete collection, which took a year and a half to develop but is now their best-selling line.

Engaging with customers is a key aspect of Iris Candle’s success. Through direct interactions at events like Upmarket, the business has built a network of loyal customers. Planchart expresses her love for customer service, relishing the opportunity to speak directly with customers, answer questions, and listen to their stories.

Iris Candle's impact is not just measured in sales but in the emotional connection customers feel. Planchart shares a touching story of a customer who quietly enjoyed their candles, and the revelation of their satisfaction brought immense joy. The business also offers customisation options, creating personalised tokens for various occasions.

With four distinctive collections, Iris Candle caters to diverse preferences. The Signature Collection, Elements Collection, Christmas Collection, and Aromatherapy Collection offer a range of fragrances to suit different tastes and occasions. While Iris Candle works closely with friends and family during the holiday season to meet increased demand, they also have plans for community initiatives and new products in the pipeline. As they look to expand into more stores, Planchart and Mungal are excited about the future of Iris Candle.

To those aspiring to start their own business, Planchart offers valuable advice: “Be patient; trial and error is actually your best friend. It's okay if you start small; believe me, it will be worth the tears and late nights.”

Iris Candles scented creations are available on social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, under the handle @iriscandlett. For inquiries and orders, individuals can reach out via email at info@iriscandlett.com or iriscandlett@gmail.com.