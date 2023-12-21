Relative: Courts shooting survivor doing 'okay'

A relative, right, weeps at the entrance to the Courts Megastore in Aranguez, after learning that siblings Sinaya and Simeon Lessey had been shot and killed, while two other relatives had been wounded in a shooting at the store on Sunday. The wounded were taken to hospital. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Kerry-Ann Moore, one of the survivors in the Courts Megastore shooting, is recovering at hospital.

Moore was among three people hospitalised when an off-duty police officer discharged his licensed firearm in the carpark of Courts Megastore.

Moore’s mother in law, Abigail John, whose son Simeon Lessey and daughter Sinaaya Lessey were killed in the incident, said on Wednesday, Moore was still hospitalised but the family had been given updates on her condition.

“She is okay but she is still in the hospital,” said John.

However, she said the family had been given no timeline as to when she might be discharged from the hospital.

John said she was unsure if Moore was being kept under police guard but said she was being allowed to see her family.

“I haven’t been to the hospital to know any such information but they are allowing her children and anybody who goes to see her.”

Meanwhile, the UNC is assisting the family in their time of grief.

Sinaaya Lessey was the wife of UNC alderman Kareem Baird.

Baird is an alderman in the San Juan-Laventille Regional Corporation and stood as a UNC candidate for the Laventille East/Morvant constituency in the 2020 general elections.

UNC Public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo said party representatives had reached out to Baird and his family as they continued to mourn.

“We have been speaking to him and assisting him with his issues.”

Meighoo said he preferred not to say what type of assistance had been offeredc adding that the party did not intend use the situation to get publicity.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on Tuesday issued a call for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

It said members of the public who were at the scene, witnessed the shooting, or who had relevant information should call 226-4722 or e-mail to info@pca.org.tt

The National Security Council (NSC), has since said it would review the “relevant laws, regulations, and practices, surrounding certain aspects of the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS)” following the shooting.