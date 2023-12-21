Makabean Creations, a treasure trove of holiday gifts

Makeba Alexander-Patterson alongside one of her canvas pieces designed under Makabean Creations. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

A self-taught artist, Makeba Alexander-Patterson, 37, has transformed her love for crafting into the local treasure trove known as Makabean Creations. Named after the fusion of her name and the street that nurtured her creativity, Makabean Creations emerged in 2017 as a testament to Alexander-Patterson’s passion for personalised gifts and handcrafted artistry. Her journey into the world of crafting began in 2007 during an on-the-job training stint at the Town and Country Planning Division. Inspired by a colleague’s meticulous card designs, she discovered the art of quilling, a technique she now employs to fashion exquisite, quilled Christmas greeting cards and canvas pieces.

“I felt the need to add something a bit more unique and personalised to the market rather than the generic printed cards,” Alexander-Patterson reflects. Her creations not only showcase the beauty of quilling but also capture the essence of TT’s culture, featuring parang instruments, festive foods like black cake, and the vibrant spirit of a Trini Christmas. Her best-selling pieces include hummingbirds and scarlet ibis.

Makabean Creations stands out not only for its artistic flair but also for its commitment to sustainability. Alexander-Patterson endeavours to source high-quality recycled paper for her greeting cards, embodying an eco-friendly ethos. “Sustainability is very important to my business,” she emphasises, “I try my best to incorporate eco-friendly practices by limiting the use of plastics for packaging products as well as reusing off cuts of paper in future projects.”

For those considering why they should shop locally for Christmas gifts, Alexander-Patterson offers a compelling perspective. "Apart from being able to purchase something uniquely handmade, they are purchasing a piece of artwork that is exclusive to TT," she states. “Supporting local businesses,” she said, “contributes to the local community by showcasing the level of hidden talent and skills possessed by citizens... It helps to generate money in the local economy and creates jobs for upcoming entrepreneurs which fosters innovation and growth.”

Running a business has its challenges, and Alexander-Patterson is no stranger to them. She addresses the rising costs of craft market participation by carefully selecting budget-friendly and high-traffic markets. “My business is not solely a Christmas product business but an all-year-round business. However, one challenge in running a Christmas product business is the cost of paying to attend craft markets to sell or promote your products. Over the years, I have noticed an increase in table prices at craft markets which does not help the small business owner when most of the time is spent making back your table money before actually making profits. I have overcome this by carefully selecting budget-friendly and high trafficked markets and by using my social media platforms as my main marketing strategy to help my business followers know where they can physically find me throughout the season. This in turn results in guaranteed sales from customers who are coming to the markets specifically to purchase from my business. I also push myself to make more budget-friendly cards thus making the turnover time for profits shorter.”

Reflecting on successes, she proudly mentions interactions with diplomats, ministers, and even the Prime Minister’s wife. Participation in Carifesta 2019, supplying Christmas greeting cards last year to the Ministry of Tourism Culture and the Arts and having three of her canvas pieces selected to be showcased at the Rotunda Gallery mark significant milestones for Makabean Creations.

Makabean Creations' quilled Christmas greeting cards and canvas pieces can be explored and purchased on all social media platforms– Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok - under the handle @MakabeanCreations.