Joan Lewis' natural venture into skincare

Joan Lewis displays her handmade soaps and natural products made under the Joan's Handmade Soaps and Natural Products brand. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Like candles, soaps and natural products also make great presents.

Joan Lewis has not just crafted handmade soaps and natural products but a celebration of women's accomplishments. Joan's Handmade Soaps and Natural Products, born on International Women's Day in 2022, is more than a business; it's a tribute to the strides women have made in society. With just over a year in operation, Lewis’ venture has become a beacon for those seeking locally made, sustainable skincare treasures.

Specialising in chemical-free handmade soaps, body oils, and emulsified sugar scrubs, Lewis’ brand boasts over 20 varieties of soaps, each uniquely crafted. From turmeric, charcoal, and African black soap to body oils infused with vanilla and sandalwood, lavender and cinnamon, the array is as diverse. Lewis’ commitment to chemical-free products extends to her sunscreen lotion, hair growth oil, and cuticle oil, all designed to cater to the holistic well-being of her customers. “Some of my best sellers in the soaps include the turmeric, charcoal, and African black soap products," she reveals. "The vanilla and sandalwood infused with rose petals, as well as the lavender and cinnamon body oils, are customer favourites." The sunscreen lotion has become a crowd-pleaser, especially during the Christmas season, where Lewis’ Christmas bundles are gaining popularity as thoughtful and organic gifts.

Beyond the quality of her products, Lewis is committed to sustainability. "I encourage my repeat customers to return the bottles which are recycled and reused so that there is minimal damage to the environment," she affirms. This dedication reflects in her brand's identity as organic vegan products, contributing to a more eco-friendly beauty industry.

Joan also stresses the importance of shopping locally. "When someone shops locally, they are encouraging a small business owner in the sale of their products, and you are guaranteed a totally local handmade product," she asserts. Despite challenges, Lewis’ positive attitude prevails. She recognises the growing demand for natural products and the increasing referrals from satisfied customers, which fuels her passion for the business.

Joan's Handmade Soaps and Natural Products has not only found success in local markets but has actively participated in international B2B conferences and trade initiatives. With 750 Instagram followers in under two years, she is building a community that actively engages with her products. Exporting regionally and internationally through Caribshopper, Lewis’ brand is making waves beyond the Caribbean shores.

As she navigates the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship, she remains focused on future goals. With plans to continue participating in pop-up markets and explore opportunities like conducting workshops in the art of soap making, Lewis envisions continued growth and expansion for her brand.

You can find Joan's creations and connect with her on Instagram and Facebook (@joanhandmadesoaps) or you can email: joanlewis93@gmail.com.