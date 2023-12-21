Going digital to craft artisanal wood designs

A clock made from wood is one of Clive Prevatt's creations. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

In the realm where craftsmanship meets technology, Clive Prevatt, a former engineer turned artisan, weaves a tapestry of creativity and innovation. As the driving force behind four distinct brands – TriniThingi, LazeyDaze, LickaLamp, and Pipewuk – Prevatt marries cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing and laser cutting with traditional artisanal woodworking to produce a diverse range of locally-inspired products. His creations cater to diverse tastes through a range of designs and themes. Customisation is also possible for products like clocks, coasters, and bottle openers.

Prevatt’s journey into artisanal craftsmanship began as an exploration of blending industrial technologies with traditional methods. A former engineer, Prevatt sought to infuse his knowledge of 3D printing and laser cutting into the realm of artisanal woodworking. This fusion gave birth to an array of products, spanning jewellery, accessories, upcycled bottle lamps, clocks, wind chimes, and apparel, each bearing the unmistakable stamp of local inspiration.

“I started with 3D-printed steelpan jewellery, and subsequently expanded to incorporate laser cutting and expansion of the product range to where we are today,” Prevatt explains. The journey, which commenced several years ago, has evolved into a passion for creating unique items that seamlessly merge precision techniques with local materials such as bamboo, teak, and industrial pipe.

While technology plays a pivotal role in Prevatt’s creations, sustainability remains a central theme. The LickaLamp brand exemplifies upcycling, breathing new life into discarded bottles. “Upcycling is the combination of recycling and adding value,” notes Prevatt. The brand transforms bottles that would otherwise be discarded into unique lamps, embracing defects in teak and other wood for added character.

The LazeyDaze brand takes a sustainable approach by utilising bamboo for jewellery and accessories. Bamboo’s natural beauty and rapid regrowth make it an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wood. Prevatt's commitment to sustainability extends beyond aesthetics, reflecting a thoughtful consideration for environmental impact.

For Prevatt, the main reason to shop locally for Christmas gifts lies in the diversity and uniqueness of artisanal quality items. Prevatt believes that choosing a local gift reflects mindfulness and intentionality in the giving process. “Supporting local artisans has obvious economic benefits for the artisan, but other benefits for the wider community,” he said. The economic support not only sustains individual artists but also contributes to the richness of local culture across various sectors.

While the holiday season brings increased demand, it also presents challenges, such as sleep deprivation for many artisans. Prevatt points out that the artisanal process requires time and attention to detail, distinguishing it from bulk production. Despite the challenges, the business has achieved numerous milestones, including positive feedback from customers who have gifted and received cherished items.

Participation in major events like Carifesta and the provision of custom orders for business and institutional customers stand out as notable achievements for Prevatt. His engagement with customers primarily occurs through craft markets like UpMarket and South Market, as well as through brick-and-mortar locations such as Synchronergy, Junckollage, and Michelle Borel Media.

Looking ahead, he envisions a brand extension into apparel and a stronger focus on online marketing and sales. For aspiring entrepreneurs, Prevatt advises honing talent, seeking the highest standards, and entering the market with realistic expectations. He encourages starting small, possibly as a side hustle, and gradually scaling based on intrinsic satisfaction and passion for creating.

Prevatt’s creations can be found in various Port of Spain locations, including Synchronergy on Cipriani Boulevard, Junckollage on Long Circular Road, Michelle Borel Media on Mucurapo Road, and Greetings Gift Shop in Mid-Centre Mall, Chaguanas. For more information visit www.cliveprevatt.com and @cliveprevatt on social media platforms.