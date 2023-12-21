Covid masks to my rescue

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On Friday morning, as they do several times a month, an auto supply shop on First Street, Five Rivers, Arouca began burning its waste. It was early so the wind was calm and the smoke, smelling strongly of burning metal/chemicals, rolled into my residence.

After an hour I called 990, the fire service emergency number, and was told that someone would be dispatched to deal with the matter. An hour later I called back, explained that I had called earlier and that no one had responded, and asked who I should call about business places (anyone) burning hazardous waste in a residential area.

The woman at the other end said the fire service would only come to put out a fire. So I asked her again who I needed to call and she said the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

I explained the situation to the EMA and was told that it does not deal with fires (including, apparently, waste being burned).

Shockingly, the people at the EMA seem to be unaware that hazardous material/pollutants can result when industrial waste is burned.

This fourth-rate Third World country in which we reside abounds with ignorance and with incompetent, uneducated people put in jobs for which they are clearly not qualified and/or are disposed to do.

I have to thank God for covid19 and that I have some N95 masks on hand.

I EVERSLEY

via e-mail