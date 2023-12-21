Christmas self-care

Kanisa George -

Kanisa George

THE LEAD-UP to the most wonderful time of the year could never be understated. From shopping to parties, décor and more, this merriment simply cannot be bought in a store. And in order to make it the grandest affair, we run out of fumes with nothing to spare. We take care of the house, the children, our spouses and more, and leave our needs outside the front door.

It might be difficult for some of us to comprehend, but as merry a time as Christmas might be, some of us often neglect ourselves. It's okay to share joy and happiness with our friends and family, but is it healthy to go hours on end without a proper meal?

As well intended as our hearts might be, trying to cater to everyone else's needs, complete our shopping list and factor in budgeting our time and finances, as well as navigating tumultuous relationships, can leave us feeling less merry.

In fact, most people who engage in multiple painstaking tasks during the holiday season complain of feeling burnt out and tired on Christmas Day and unable to enjoy the day's joy fully.

Great emphasis is placed on the importance of others during the holiday season, and whether it's serving, giving our time, volunteering or gift-giving, most of us want to give the best we have to offer. When we're caught up in the ins and outs of sacrificing for others, self-care can go out the door. Studies show that not only are accidents and minor incidents on the rise during the holiday, but hospitalisation for dehydration, exhaustion and fatigue are also popular during the Yuletide season.

The truth is, most of us are so preoccupied with taking care of our family, the house and everything else in between that we don't make enough time to look after ourselves. And as much as we love the holiday season, we must prioritise our health.

Practising self-care during the busy holiday period might seem like a task, and it will require some planning on your end, but if the adage your health is your wealth holds any truth, ensuring that your needs are met would be a breeze.

When you care for yourself, you can be at your best during the busy holiday season instead of feeling tired and overwhelmed. Lack of sleep, poor dieting and overall stress make it much harder to be fully present when you really need to be. And it's possible that while you have done everything to create the perfect moment, you might be too tired to witness the magic.

So, even with all the unavoidable chaos, here are a few tips to get you through the next couple of days with your health and some semblance of your mental stability in tack.

Drink, drink and more drink!

And I am not talking about sorrel or ginger beer.

Water intake is crucial during this period, and most of us forget it exists in the chaos of shopping, baking and running around with the children. Even during the main event, in between all those alcoholic beverages and decadent treats, please remember to drink water. Keep a bottle in your car, download a water reminder app, whatever it takes, be kind to your body by staying hydrated and drinking more water.

And just as staying hydrated is essential, it is equally crucial to maintain a healthy and timely eating schedule.

Prioritise naps.

It is sometimes hard to get the recommended hours of sleep at any given night, which is sometimes far more difficult to achieve during the holiday season. With Christmas parties, activities with the family and house chores happening all at once, sometimes the best way to re-energise is to take a nap. All you need is 20-30 minutes to rebalance your mood and stress level and get back in the game.

Delegate, take a break or eliminate.

You can't be in two places at one time. And without the use of four hands, you're limited by the amount of tasks you can do at a time. This may be frustrating when there's lots to still get done. So why not delegate? Christmas prep should not feel like a one-person circus, and it would do us a world of good to ask for help occasionally. Make it a family affair; if this is difficult, lean on trusted friends who might be happy to minimise the burden.

Is your plate too full? Accept that some things may have to be left undone. It's impossible to get everything we want, but focusing on making the things we need possible and forgetting about the rest might eliminate the inevitable stress that accompanies Christmas.

All in all, make time to take care of yourself. We all matter to someone, and a healthy existence is the best gift we could give to ourselves and those who desperately need us around. Stay well this holiday season, and Happy Christmas to you and yours!