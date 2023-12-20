West Indies name 7 uncapped players for Australia Tests

Barbados Pride fast bowler Akeem Jordan - Photo courtesy CWI Media

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 15-man squad to tour Australia for two Test matches next month, with as many as seven uncapped players being selected.

The team will be led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite, with fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph upgraded to the position of vice-captain. Former vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood was not included in the squad, and no reasons were given for his omission in the CWI release on Wednesday. Blackwood, who has played 56 Tests for the WI, was not among the 14 players issued central contracts by CWI on December 10.

The uncapped players selected for the Australian tour are: Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie and Guyanese off-spinner Kevin Sinclair. All of the aforementioned players – bar the 29-year-old Greaves – were included in the West Indies "A" squad which toured South Africa for an unofficial three-match "Test" series from November 21 to December 8.

TT seamer Jayden Seales is unavailable due to a shoulder injury which he picked up on the "A" team tour to South Africa. Kyle Mayers and former West Indies captain Jason Holder were deemed "unavailable as they have expressed a preference to explore T20 franchise opportunities in January."

Holder and Mayers, both of whom turned down central contracts from the CWI, are in the Windies squad which is currently locked in Twenty/20 international battle in the Caribbean with England.

The WI squad will arrive in Australia on December 30 and will hold a preparation camp from January 2-9 in Adelaide, followed by a four-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI at the Karen Rolton Oval (KRO) in Adelaide from January 10-13.

The first Test will be played in Adelaide from January 17-21, with the second Test scheduled for January 25-29 at the famed Gabba in Brisbane.

West Indies Test squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach and Kevin Sinclair.