The Christmas message of hope

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: When we look at Christmas and the reason for the season, I believe this in itself should be a source of encouragement to us as a nation.

This year has been rough, many have lost loved ones and others are still reeling with lost of jobs. I fully understand the pain of many due to some misfortune. Amid it all, there is still hope.

Christ came to bring hope to a people who were experiencing darkness under the hands of the Romans. The people were impoverished, burdened with heavy taxation, while those who ruled lived a luxurious life, enjoying the best. But the coming of Christ ushered in a new dream in the lives of many. He brought a message of hope.

TT, despite the darkness we may be experiencing, let us draw from the Christmas message of hope and see a brighter day ahead. I know this can be very difficult for some because of their situation. But we must not give up. Jesus's very birth was a miracle, so why not a miracle for our nation with the negative things that plague us becoming a thing of the past. It is said if only you could believe, all things are possible.

I join all those who would like to see brighter days ahead. The Christmas season is right for this, for it is this time of year when millions around the world are hoping for a brighter tomorrow. As a country, let us all join together and hope for the same.

Pretty soon 2023 will be behind us. Let us not carry over excess baggage into the new year, but use the Christmas season to forgive and forget. The light is here in Christ, whom we celebrate at Christmas. Let us all allow joy, happiness, peace, freedom, prosperity and gladness to once more fill the land.

It is a good season to embrace each other, recognising that we were all created equal. Therefore, there is absolutely no room for division among us as a people. Let us learn to live out the message of love that Christmas brings. One people aspiring together, wanting to see our nation move forward, for together we aspire and together we achieve. Let the message of hope reside in us always.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail