St Benedict's in KFC football invitational final in Guyana

St Benedict's College midfielder Josiah Ochoa. Photo courtesy St Benedict's College

St Benedict's College advanced to the final of the fourth annual KFC Goodwill invitational school football tournament being played in Guyana, after getting a tight 1-0 win against Guyana's Chase Educational Academy in their semi-final on Tuesday.

Playing at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown, St Benedict's midfielder and former TT men's under-17 skipper Josiah Ochoa scored the decisive goal to send TT's 2022 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division champions through to Friday's final. St Benedict's will play Jamaica's Clarendon College in the final, after the 2023 Olivier Shield champions got past Suriname's VWO 4 in the other semifinal.

The Benedict's team includes TT youth players Lyshawn Morris, Jeremiah Niles and striker Malachi Webb, who finished second in the 2023 premier division scoring race. Webb scored a brace for Benedict's on Sunday in their 3-0 win over Guyana's Carmel Secondary.

The Goodwill invitational started on December 12, with eight schools competing across two groups before proceeding to the knockout phase.