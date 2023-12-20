Solution to illegal vending at Christmas

THE EDITOR: Observing the Port of Spain city police officers meticulously executing their duty on Charlotte Street, where they enforce the strict laws about illegal vending, evokes a profound sense of melancholy within me. Street vending without a proper licence is explicitly prohibited under the Summary Offences Act 1921, as amended.

While witnessing this enforcement, I am reminded that, in the eyes of the law, there is no such thing as a "small crime." The gravity of each violation is recognised, reinforcing the principle that law enforcement officers are entrusted with upholding all laws consistently, regardless of the nature or magnitude of the offence.

There is a common sentiment among onlookers that law enforcement should focus on more severe crimes such as murder, rape and gang-related activities. However, a fair perspective acknowledges that fostering greatness requires a holistic approach.

Enforcing laws consistently, even in seemingly minor cases, contributes to maintaining the integrity of the legal system and order. By addressing all infractions, the foundation for a safer and more orderly society is laid, setting the stage for positive growth.

In contemplating the annual challenge of illegal vending during the holiday season, I propose a more collaborative and pre-emptive solution. Rather than perpetuating a cycle of confrontations between law enforcement and "freelance vendors," a mediated compromise can be sought.

Implementing a system where individuals receive training and temporary licences at a fee before the festive season and creating designated Christmas villages could provide a middle ground. These arrangements, overseen by relevant authorities, would empower "freelance vendors" to operate within legal bounds, ensuring compliance and accountability.

Such an approach not only mitigates conflict but also allows those vendors the opportunity to earn a living honestly, while law enforcement can focus on maintaining order without facing accusations of undue harshness.

