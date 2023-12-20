Moruga FC win 4-3 in NLCL Cup

File photo courtesy Pixabay -

MORUGA FC came away with a narrow 4-3 victory over Kamillionare FC when matchday one of the fourth edition of the NLCL Community Cup kicked off on Monday.

The tournament is for boys in the under-19 age group. In Group B action at the Gran Chemin Recreation Ground in Moruga, Moruga FC got two goals from Ayche Allum-Saunders and one goal each from Tyrel Thompson and Kaieal Morales. Avi Phillip found the back of the net twice and Tyrese David scored once for Kamillionare, but it was not enough on the day.

In the other Group B match, Gasparillo Youths edged Made in La Brea 1-0 courtesy a 31st minute strike from Jadon Alexander at the Brighton Recreation Ground, Siparia.

Matches were also contested in Group A with AIA crushing Cantaro United 5-0 at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz. Queen’s Park City FC made a winning start as a Seth Hadeed goal in the 67th minute and an own goal from M Rahim in the 90th minute gave the Parkites a 2-0 win over Malabar Young Stars at the Malabar Young Stars Recreation Ground, Arima.

At the Morvant Recreation Ground, Soccer Made Simple recorded a 1-0 win over Caledonia AIA with a goal from Seretse Brown in the 19th minute.

Tournament organiser Brian Jordan recently thanked the sponsors for another year. He said, “We believe in the power of partnership providing progress. I hate to sound cliche but that is exactly how we build and what we are doing to build. There is no way the NLCL Community Cup could be where it is today without the partners and sponsors we have had over the years.”

Some of the sponsors are Bryden, National Gas Company, Ramsingh’s Sports World, Bermudez and Massy Foundation.

Matchday two will be played on Thursday with all matches kicking off at 5.45 pm.

Round two fixtures:

Group A

Soccer Made Simple vs AIA, Bon Air East Recreation Ground

Cantaro United vs Malabar Young Stars, Brian Lara Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz

QPCC vs Blast FC, Valsayn South Recreation Ground

Group B

Made in La Brea vs Moruga FC, Brighton Recreation Ground, Siparia

Kamillinare FC vs Pt Fortin Youth FA, Brickfield Recreation Ground, Waterloo