Massy Group denies 'scandalous' claims made at AGM

The Port of Spain branch of Massy Motors, a company under the Massy Group. - File photo

Massy Holdings Ltd has categorically denied what it described as "scandalous" claims made by its shareholder and General Counsel Angelique Parisot-Potter, which she made during the Group's annual general meeting held on Monday.

Massy Holdings issued a paid press statement on Tuesday, in which is said Parisot-Potter, during the AGM, read a prepared statement in which she made certain allegations regarding an executive management programme in Florida.

"The company categorically denies using the programme to train people to communicate with the dead, or heal with 'white light' as alleged by Ms Parisot-Potter. The statements are patently untrue and scandalous," the Massy Holdings press statement said.

Massy Holdings said Parisot-Potter submitted a 13-page document on November 26 to the group's CEO. It said the board takes all allegations very seriously and has initiated an independent process to examine all of Parisot-Potter's claims.

The press statement said that the board was concerned that Parisot-Potter used the company's 100th AGM to make public disclosures on a matter that is confidential to the company.

As such, the board had initiated a "disciplinary process" to review Parisot-Potter's conduct at the AGM against her duties as the company's General Counsel. The press statement said the company will follow all due process to determine how the issue should be handled.