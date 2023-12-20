Levi Garcia scores for 2nd straight game, but AEK draw 2-2 with Panetolikos

AEK's Levi Garcia (L), and Ajax's Josip Sutalo challenge for the ball during the Europa League group B match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday. - AP PHOTO

Soca Warriors forward Levi Garcia scored for the second straight game, as he netted the first goal in AEK Athens’ 2-2 draw with Panetolikos in the Greece Super League in Agrinio, Greece on Monday.

In the Uefa Europa League last Thursday, Garcia scored on his return to the AEK lineup after a three-week injury layoff as the Greek champions went down 3-1 to Ajax.

The bustling attacker needed just two minutes to find the back of the net against Panetolikos, as AEK tried to maintain their edge atop the league table.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 14th minute, when Swedish midfielder Niclas Eliasson beat Stefanos Kapino in the Panetolikos goal.

Though 13th on the 14-team league table, Panetolikos showed great fight in the second half and clawed their way back in the game despite having just shots on target and 31 per cent possession.

They definitely made those attempts count as Joao Pedro converted a penalty in the 37th minute, before Argentine midfielder Franco Baldassarra scored the crucial equalising goal in the 65th minute.

With the draw, AEK (31 points) slipped one spot to second in the league table and are level on points with the third- and fourth-placed teams Panathinaikos and Olympiacos. PAOK head the standings on 32 points and have rattled off five straight league wins since a 2-0 loss to AEK on October 30.

This Thursday, AEK will aim to reclaim top spot on the table before going into the Christmas break when they make an away trip to the 11th-placed Panserraikos.

So far this season, Garcia has netted three goals in ten games in a campaign which has been hampered by niggling injuries.