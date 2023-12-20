Gonzales: No plan to privatise TSTT

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. -

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said Government has no intention to privatise state-owned Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT).

Gonzales made this statement in response to a matter on the adjournment of the Senate on Tuesday.

He rejected this claim as well as another by Mark that Government was talking to a group of private sector investors to privatise TSTT.

Gonzales said, "The rules of this Senate is not to create bacchanal."

He said Mark presented no evidence in support of his own motion.

In moving his motion, Mark asked why Cable & Wireless still had a 49 per cent shareholding in TSTT even though it was directed by the Telecommunications Authority in 2009 to divest those shares.

He claimed, "Something is afoot."

Earlier in the sitting, in response to another matter on the adjournment raised by Independent Senator Dr Paul Richards, Minister in the Works and Transport Ministry Richie Sookhai said efforts are currently underway to improve a bus system used by the Public Transport Service Corporation for people with disabilities.