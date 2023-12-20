England post record 267 vs Windies to level T20 series 2-2

England's wicket keeper Phil Salt celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' captain Rovman Powell (R) during the fourth T20 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Tuesday. - AP PHOTO

After a successful record-breaking run chase against West Indies in Grenada on Saturday, England put on another mesmerising display with the bat to post the fifth-highest international T20 score, a mammoth 267/3, which shellshocked the maroon and allowed the Three Lions to notch a series-levelling victory by 75 runs.

In-form opening batsman Phil Salt peppered the West Indian bowlers to score his second consecutive T20I century, a scintillating 119 from 57 balls to spearhead the target, which was ably assisted by fiery knocks from Liam Livingstone (54 not out from 21) and skipper Jos Buttler (55 from 29), batting first. This was also England's highest-ever T20I score.

In reply, West Indies showed fight in their chase but lost wickets at crucial points despite staying ahead of the high run rate, courtesy of brave batting from Nicholas Pooran (39 from 15) and Sherfane Rutherford (36 from 15).

In the end, the hosts fell short of the distant target and were dismissed for 192 in 15.3 overs.

The result tied the five-match series at two apiece, with all to play for in the final T20I on Thursday, at the same venue, from 4pm.

Sent into bat, in-form duo Salt and Buttler gave T20I debutant fast bowler Matthew Forde a rude welcome as he was dumped for six off his fifth and driven through mid-off for four from his final delivery courtesy an unforgiving Salt.

Hosein slowed the English a bit with just two off the second over before Kyle Mayers was introduced. Buttler played the right-handed fast bowler through extra cover for four and then smacked Hosein for two sixes and a four in the next over.

Forde returned to the attack and the English pair used his pace to punish him for a quick-fire 22. Jason Holder gave up ten runs which carried England to a healthy 68 without loss after the power play (six overs).

The batting clinic continued as new bowler Andre Russell was given a rude welcome by Salt with back-to-back fours off his two first deliveries. Eleven came from that over and 21 from the next as even left-from orthodox spinner Gudakesh Motie also felt the wrath of the English pair.

Salt pruned the West Indian attack and brought up the hundred in under nine overs.

Just before the halfway mark (ten overs) though, Holder broke the mean 117-run partnership as Buttler played into the hands of maroon skipper Rovman Powell.

The England skipper was ruthless with his knock of 55 from 29 balls.

Sherfane Rutherford was brought in to change the pace but Salt peppered him for three consecutive sixes, over square leg, over mid-wicket and then onto the greens.

He went for a hefty 23, as new batsman Will Jacks also got in on the onslaught as he slapped Rutherford for a boundary through backward point.

Hosein came back with the ball and Jacks turned it on with a four and six early in. Sixteen came from his over and 14 from Russell’s which followed.

In the 14th over, Hosein brought an end to a brilliant 56-run partnership as he had Jacks trapped lab, but not before he blasted a quick-fire 24 from nine balls, made up of two sixes and two fours.

In came right-handed batsman Liam Livingstone. Motie bowled the least expensive over of the innings (eight) but the English charge was unstoppable, as Livingstone scored a boundary, a six, then Salt with another maximum, to snare 21 runs from the 16th.

Despite the array of batting fireworks, Salt snapped up his second consecutive T20I century with a cool single off Holder, to take them to a hefty 204/2 with four overs remaining.

In those remaining 24 balls, England smashed 63 runs, with Livingstone launching Forde for three consecutive sixes in the 18th.

And with ten balls remaining, West Indies’ took the flavour from Salt’s blistering innings as Russell nailed a leg stump yorker. Salt, however, played a masterful 119 from 57 balls, made up of ten sixes and seven fours.

His exit made way for Harry Brook, who lasted the rest with Livingstone, as the pair added 17 in the final over.

In reply, West Indies had the worst possible start as opener Brandon King top-edged Mooen Ali’s first delivery into the hands of Reece Topley at short third man, for a golden duck.

Nicholas Pooran’s entry immediately brought life to the innings as he rifled Ali for two fours and two sixes to save face in the opening over. Opener Mayers also got going against Topley in the second as he helped a short ball down the leg for four and then skied a maximum over extra cover.

Topley would have the last laugh, however, as he had Mayers caught out on the next ball by Chris Woakes. In walked vice-captain Shai Hope, who joined a determined Pooran.

Woakes returned with the ball this time for the third over and Pooran slugged him for 16 off his final three balls, a four and two sixes, which took the hosts to 48/2 after three overs. This, at a rate of 16 runs per over, surpassing the required 12.94 required at this stage.

Hope then blitzed Topley down the ground for six. Sam Curran bowled his first over in the fifth and was immediately rewarded with the precious scalp of Pooran. The wicketkeeper/batsman slogged Curran high into the air but Brook got his hands to it coming in from long on.

Rutherford entered, and got off the mark instantly, slapping Curran through the covers for four and then carving through point for another. Rutherford closed off Curran’s over by lofting him over long off for a huge six.

Hope, who looked good, did not last as he top-edged to wicketkeeper Salt just after striking Woakes over cover for four. After the power play, West Indies were still an impressive 87/4, and despite losing quick wickets, still remained ahead of the run rate.

Rutherford struck Rehan Ahmad for three fours in a row but skipper Powell (four) gave away his wicket in the eighth, bowled by Adil Rashid.

Andre ‘Muscle’ Russel entered the middle and got off the mark with a huge six off Rehan. When Rutherford blasted him for a maximum two balls later, Rehan had him trapped leg before, and when Holder entered, he swiftly returned to the stands, hitting into Jacks's hands at deep mid-wicket.

With ten overs gone, West Indies were 129/7, needing a massive 139 runs from 60 balls. Russell’s presence at the crease kept maroon fans' hopes alive with Akeal Hosein supporting.

Toil he did as he tried to make up ground. Hosein though, could only score 15 from 11 before he perished caught by Ali off Curran, West Indies now 159/8.

Forde joined Russel but did not last on his debut as he spooned one straight to Buttler off Topley’s bowling.

After 14 overs, West Indies were 169/9, with Motie joining Russel. The latter hit three more sixes and a four, but in the middle of the 15th over, Russell hit high into the night sky once more, but couldn’t take the distance as Brook was under it, to quell all hopes of a possible, but highly unlikely maroon fight back. They were dismissed for 192.

Topping the bowling for England was Topley (3/37), Curran (2/25), and Ahmed (2/42).

Summarised Scores

ENGLAND 267/3 - Phil Salt 119, Jos Buttler 55, Liam Livingstone 54 not out; Akeal Hosein 1/36 vs WEST INDIES 192 (15.3) - Andre Russell 51, Nicholas Pooran 39, Sherfane Rutherford 36; Reece Topley 3/37, Sam Curran 2/25, Rehan Ahmed 2/42 - England won by 75 runs.