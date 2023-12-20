A wonderful Chistmas gift

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Will the relevant authorities repair all the potholes and broken pavements in the capital city. This is a would be a wonderful Christmas gift to the people who put them in office.

Many letters are sent out daily on this important matter, so I plead with the authorities to please do not turn a blind eye. Men are waiting to work at night and even over the quiet days holiday season. It's a fitting time to embark on the job.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Via email