Trinidad and Tobago 'A' romp past SVG into Caribbean U17 final

TT "A" striker J'Eleisha Alexander, right, in action against TT "B" on Sunday in the Jewels of the Caribbean tournament at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Sunday. - Angelo Marcelle

Bishop High School East student Orielle Martin scored two goals for the third straight game, as she led the TT under-17 girls' football 'A' team to a comfortable 4-0 win over St Vincent and the Grenadines in their Jewels of the Caribbean under-17 invitational match at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on Monday.

It was the TT's 'A' team's third straight victory in the tournament. SVG came into Monday's clash on the back of tight victories over TT's 'B' team (1-0) and Grenada (2-1) respectively. SVG came unstuck against the hosts though, and they were trailing by a 3-0 margin at halftime as the TT "A" team continued their fine goal-scoring run in the tournament.

Martin, who debuted for TT's women's team in a Gold Cup qualifier versus Mexico on December 5, opened the scoring with a ninth-minute penalty and also rounded off the scoring for the hosts in the 66th minute – taking her tournament tally to six goals to lead all scorers.

TT also got a 15th-minute penalty conversion from Madison Campbell, with Jasmine McNish also getting on the score sheet in first-half stoppage-time.

After a 1-0 loss to SVG and a heavy 6-0 defeat to their TT "A" counterparts, TT's 'B' team got their first point in the four-team tournament as they played to a goalless draw with Grenada in the first match of Monday's double-header.

TT's "A" team will look to repeat the trick at the Malabar venue on Wednesday, when they meet SVG in the final of the invitational tournament from 3 pm.

TT's "B" team will play Grenada in the third place playoff from 1 pm as they hunt their first goal and win of the tournament.