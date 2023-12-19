Stress of sickle cell disease

Maxwell Ademeyi

Maxwell Ademeyi

SICKLE CELL disease is a debilitating disease that affects the quality of life of the sufferers and people around them. It is a major public health concern that is most prevalent among those with African, Indian, South American and Mediterranean ancestry.

Signs and symptoms of sickle cell anaemia usually appear around six months of age. They vary from person to person and may change over time.

Signs and symptoms can include:

Anaemia. Sickle cells break apart easily and die. Red blood cells usually live for about 120 days before they need to be replaced. But sickle cells typically die in ten to 20 days, leaving a shortage of red blood cells (anaemia). Without enough red blood cells, the body can't get enough oxygen and this causes fatigue.

Episodes of pain. Periodic episodes of extreme pain, called pain crises, are a major symptom of sickle cell anaemia. Pain develops when sickle-shaped red blood cells block blood flow through tiny blood vessels to your chest, abdomen and joints. The pain varies in intensity and can last for a few hours to a few days. Some people have only a few pain crises a year. Others have a dozen or more a year. A severe pain crisis requires a hospital stay. Some adolescents and adults with sickle cell anaemia also have chronic pain, which can result from bone and joint damage, ulcers, and other causes.

Swelling of hands and feet. The swelling is caused by sickle-shaped red blood cells blocking blood circulation in the hands and feet.

Frequent infections. Sickle cells can damage the spleen, increasing vulnerability to infections. Infants and children with sickle cell anaemia commonly receive vaccinations and antibiotics to prevent potentially life-threatening infections, such as pneumonia.

Delayed growth or puberty. Red blood cells provide the body with the oxygen and nutrients needed for growth. A shortage of healthy red blood cells can slow growth in infants and children and delay puberty in teenagers.

Vision problems. Tiny blood vessels that supply the eyes can become plugged with sickle cells. This can damage the retina, the portion of the eye that processes visual images and lead to vision problems.

Causes

Sickle cell anaemia is caused by a change in the gene that tells the body to make the iron-rich compound in red blood cells called haemoglobin. Haemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen from the lungs throughout the body. The haemoglobin associated with sickle cell anaemia causes red blood cells to become rigid, sticky and misshapen.

For a child to be affected, both mother and father must carry one copy of the sickle cell gene, also known as sickle cell trait, and pass both copies of the altered form to the child.

If only one parent passes the sickle cell gene to the child, that child will have the sickle cell trait. With one typical haemoglobin gene and one altered form of the gene, people with the sickle cell trait make both typical haemoglobin and sickle cell haemoglobin.

Their blood might contain some sickle cells, but they generally don't have symptoms. They are carriers of the disease, however, which means they can pass the gene to their children.

For a baby to be born with sickle cell anaemia, both parents must carry a sickle cell gene. Sickle cell anaemia most commonly affects people of African, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern descent.

Complications

Sickle cell anaemia can lead to a host of complications, including:

Stroke. Sickle cells can block blood flow to an area of the brain. Signs of stroke include seizures, weakness or numbness of the arms and legs, sudden speech difficulties, and loss of consciousness.

Acute chest syndrome. A lung infection or sickle cells blocking blood vessels in the lungs can cause this life-threatening complication, resulting in chest pain, fever and difficulty breathing. It might require emergency medical treatment.

Pulmonary hypertension. People with sickle cell anaemia can develop high blood pressure in their lungs. This complication usually affects adults. Shortness of breath and fatigue are common symptoms of this condition, which can be fatal.

Organ damage. Sickle cells that block blood flow to organs deprive the affected organs of blood and oxygen. In sickle cell anaemia, blood is also chronically low in oxygen. This lack of oxygen-rich blood can damage nerves and organs, including kidneys, liver and spleen, and can be fatal.

* Splenic sequestration. A large number of sickle cells can get trapped in the spleen, causing it to enlarge and possibly causing belly pain on the left side of the body. This can be life-threatening.

Blindness. Sickle cells can block tiny blood vessels that supply the eyes. Over time, this can lead to blindness.

Leg ulcers. Sickle cell anaemia can cause painful open sores on the legs.

Gallstones. The breakdown of red blood cells produces a substance called bilirubin. A high level of bilirubin in the body can lead to gallstones.

Priapism. In this condition, men with sickle cell anaemia can have painful, long-lasting erections. Sickle cells can block the blood vessels in the penis, which can lead to impotence over time.

Deep vein thrombosis. Sickling of red cells can cause blood clots, increasing the risk of a clot lodging in a deep vein (deep vein thrombosis) or a lung (pulmonary embolism). Either can cause serious illness or even death.

Pregnancy complications. Sickle cell anaemia can increase the risk of high blood pressure and blood clots during pregnancy. It can also increase the risk of miscarriage, premature birth and having low birth-weight babies.

Burden of care

The affected patients and their families suffer a lot as a result of the sickle cell disease. They frequently go through very painful bone crises, anaemia – needing blood transfusions. They may also suffer stroke, visual problems, bone complications leading to difficulties walking and so on. Parents and relatives also end up exhausted physically and may also develop complications such as high blood pressure from the frequent worries and difficulties.

They may also be wracked by guilt and wishing they had either not married or not had the child who is suffering so much due to their actions or inactions. Sometimes the emotional reactions may place a strain on the marriage and other siblings may sometimes feel resentment for the extra care the affected sibling is receiving. The financial burden from frequent hospitalisations and treatment is also a huge source of challenge for many parents.

Emotional challenges include stigma and discrimination, exhaustion, frustration and irritability on account of the chronic pain and sometimes depression. Others may have bouts of anxiety or turn to drug abuse to self-medicate the pain away. As a result of constant hospitalisations and medications for pain, some may develop drug addiction.

Prevention of sickle cell disease is best. Pre-marital counselling and genotype testing should become widespread and normal. That we are still giving birth to children with the disease every year is a failure of preventive steps. Psycho-social support should be introduced into routine medical services for people affected with sickle cell disease, as well as their families.

We must salute the courage and resilience of all those who are living with the disease and their families as they strive to live healthy lives.

