SRP charged with murder

File photo -

A 40-year-old Special Reserve Police officer has appeared in court charged with murder.

Police Constable Javon Skeete was charged with the killing of Yannick O’Brian Hercules.

Hercules, aka ‘Salix’ and ‘Biggs’, 36, of Piarco, was at a bar in Arima on August 5, when he got into an altercation with another man allegedly over the payment of monies.

During the incident, the man drew his licensed firearm and shot the Hercules in the chest.

Hercules was taken to the Arima Health Facility and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries on August 8.

Skeete, who was last attached to the Cumuto Police Station, was arrested on December 11.

He was charged by ASP Trumpet of the Arima Police Station, on December 14, following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.

When Skeete appeared in the Arima Magistrates’ Court, on December 15, the matter was adjourned to April 26, 2024.

ASP Victor, Insp Ramjag, W/Insp Sylvester, Insp Simon and Sgt Campbell, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, assisted with the investigation.