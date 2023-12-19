National Security Council to review police regulations after Courts shooting

Police officers at the scene where Simeone Lessey and his sister Sinaya Lessey were killed at Courts Mega Store, Aranguez on Sunday. Two others were wounded in the police involved shooting and taken to seek medical attention. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The National Security Council (NSC) says it will review the relevant laws, regulations, and practices surrounding certain aspects of the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

A media release from the NSC said the review will be “immediate” and comes in the wake of the police-involved shooting incident at Courts Megastore in San Juan last Sunday.

The NSC, chaired by Prime Minister Keith Rowley, held an extra-ordinary meeting on Monday with Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice-Marshall Darryl Daniel, and the director of the Security Services Agency.

The Council expressed its expectation that a full, fair, and swift investigation be conducted and completed into the incident.

The release said despite the ongoing investigation, the NSC, based on the limited information available to it, decided to initiate the comprehensive review.

It did not say which laws, regulations and practices will be reviewed.