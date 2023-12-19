Natalie Thomas creates soapy Christmas designs

-

BAVINA SOOKDEO

IN the midst of the festive buzz of the Christmas season, the demand for intricately crafted soaps, designed by Natalie Thomas, has surged as people snap up her Christmas collection.

Thomas’ handmade soaps each represent a bar of creativity. From delicate Christmas trees, vibrant poinsettias, pine cones, and intricate snowflakes that capture the essence of the holiday season to shells, roses, cakes, chocolates and ice-cream cones, with their lifelike appearance tempting the senses. Whimsical bits of glitter add a festive sparkle and so, too, the vibrant swirls of colour.

Thomas, with the help of her husband, Jason Thomas, crafts the soaps with meticulous details.

“My husband and I always look forward to creating our Christmas collection every single year, and it is something we absolutely love.”

With scents like winter wonderland, Soirée Noel, and fireside becoming annual favourites, Thomas finds herself in a production whirlwind during this season.

What started off as a hobby in 2015 grew into full-time business venture in 2016.

“This began as a hobby while exploring safer and healthier skincare alternatives for our family. Soap-making has become a love and passion in creating beautiful products using safe, skin-loving ingredients,” she said.

As the popularity of the soaps scents grew, requests began pouring in for those scents to be also done for body lotions. She obliged and created her first batch of lotions in 2015. The exploration of her soap-making and lotion-making craft gave birth to her business name, Inspire Me Fine Artisan Soaps, in 2016.

At the core of her artistic process is her belief in God.

“We live knowing that Jesus is Lord, and he is the reason for every talent, success, and achievement in our life.”

She emphasised her craft is more than a process – it's a ministry.

"With every batch we make, we ask Jesus to bless it and add his love, joy, peace, restoration, and healing to our products, that every person who uses our products, their lives be transformed by his power and might."

Outside of the festive season, Thomas offers an array of year-round scents, ranging from the neutral and timeless such as heart and soul, love actually, damask rose, and Queen Esther, to specialised unscented, all-natural variations like apple cider baking soda, turmeric, neem, oatmeal, and charcoal.

For advanced orders, she also crafts custom-made soaps for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, bridal showers, baby showers, and various other celebrations.

Thomas and her family now reside in the United States where her commitment to crafting quality handmade products continues to be inspired by the seasons.

“We love the idea of making four seasons soaps. There is something about the change of seasons that we look forward to now that we are in the United States.” But, she does admit missing Trinidad. “Trinidad will always be my home and the birthplace of Inspire Me Fine Artisan Soaps. Although I miss the beautiful weather, food, and the rest of my family, I am excited to see what new experiences America has to offer.”

Since relocating, Thomas has been receiving orders from places she never knew existed, but has seamlessly continued to serve her clientele in Trinidad and Tobago. She ships soaps and lotions in bulk via couriers, and a friend packs orders and have them delivered to each TT customer. Previously, she packaged products herself and delivered them via local couriers and TTPost.

“The response has been overwhelming, with both the United States and Trinidad stock nearly depleted.”

To those who are considering gifting handmade soaps for Christmas she said, “Handmade soaps are special because they are crafted with love, care and attention to detail, using natural ingredients that provide unique benefits to the skin. Handmade products are a thoughtful and personal gift that show you care about the recipient’s well-being, appreciate their individuality, and value the human touch. As a believer in Christ knowing that we are all that we are because of him alone, our message is that you would come to know of his love and goodness and see it transform you forever.”

Looking toward the future, Thomas envisions even greater achievements.

“Through Christ, we can do all things because he gives us the strength to do it. Look forward to seeing greater and greater things from us. We love you.”