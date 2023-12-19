Man on the run after police find high-powered rifle

Police have held four people and are searching for one man after two separate incidents led to the discovery of a high powered rifle and a handgun.

In the first incident, around midnight on Saturday, officers were conducting a routine road traffic exercise along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of the Cumuto intersection.

Officers stopped and searched a silver Nissan Tiida vehicle.

During the search, officers allegedly discovered one silver Baretta nine-millimetre pistol and three rounds of ammunition.

The occupants, a 25-year old man and a 24-year old man both from Arima, a woman aged 22, also from Arima and a 23-year-old Wallerfield resident were arrested and taken to the station for processing.

In the other incident, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Valencia.

When officers arrived, a man saw them and began running towards the house.

The officers chased after him and the man allegedly reached into the house and took up a knapsack.

He then turned around and ran off with the knapsack but dropped it as he tried to escape.

Officers checked the knapsack and allegedly discovered one AR rifle, equipped with a scope, a magazine loader and 66 rounds of assorted ammunition.

They also found 14 clear parcels, 15 foil packets and 13 yellow packets, each containing cannabis weighing 477 grammes.

Police continue to hunt for the man but say they expect he will be held and charged.