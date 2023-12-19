Joint Chambers: Review industrial relations laws, institutions

New president of the Industrial Court Heather Seale, left, receives her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President's House on December 13. - Photo courtesy Office of the President

THE Joint Chambers of Commerce said the appointment of Heather Seale as the new Industrial Court president provides an opportunity for a comprehensive reform of the industrial relations system.

The group comprises the Energy Chamber, TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, TT Manufacturers Association and the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham)

Seale was appointed on December 13, replacing Deborah Thomas-Felix as president.

In a statement last Wednesday, the Office of the President said President Christine Kangaloo said Seal was appointed after Kangaloo consulted with Chief Justice Ivor Archine, as required by section 4 (3) (a) (ii) of the Industrial Relations Act.

In a statement on Monday, the joint chambers said, "The change in leadership of the Industrial Court offers an opportunity for a much needed, wholistic reset and review of the legislation and institutions that impact the industrial relations climate.

The group noted the vital role the court plays in the economy and society.

"Not only does the Court adjudicate on relations between employers and employees, but its decisions also set precedents for how employers and employees interact and hence on the very relationships that exist in every workplace."

The joint chambers said, "This, in turn, impacts a wide range of things from productivity to efficiency of service delivery and to fairness and equity of opportunity."

For the court to play the positive role that it is expected to, the joint chambers said, "It is vital that not only must it be impartial and unbiased, but it must be seen to be so as well. Perceptions are important if the court is to gain the trust of all of the population."

The group said over the years it has made progressive and positive recommendations to government to "to create a new system that guarantees clear, fair and transparent employment rights for all employees, whilst ensuring that employers can operate efficiently and invest in productivity."

The joint chambers reiterated that all they want is "a fair, balanced and unbiased Industrial Court that dispenses justice consistently for all. "

In a statement on December 13, the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) questioned Seale's appointment.

It expressed concern because Kangaloo's husband, attorney Kerwyn Garcia, SC, “regularly appears before the Industrial Court on behalf of employers, including state enterprises such as WASA, Caribbean Airlines Ltd and the National Insurance Board (NIB).

The group delivered a letter to the Office of the President on December 12, asking Kangaloo to reconsider her decision not to renew Thomas-Felix's contract.

JTUM has also written to Archie, seeking clarity on why Thomas-Felix's contract was not renewed.