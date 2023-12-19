IRO: Take attacks against religious groups seriously

The Church of St Francis, Diamond Road, Claxton Bay. -

Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) head pundit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo believes law enforcement does not place the appropriate emphasis on addressing acts of vandalism and sacrilege against religious institutions, describing their efforts as "lackadaisical."

Nestled along a dirt track in Diamond Extension, Claxton Bay, the Church of St Francis was the latest victim of what appeared to be a deliberate fire on Sunday night.

It was reportedly put out by a member of the church.

Sirjoo told Newsday all religions in the country have been victims of some form of vandalism. However, he believes law enforcement does not appear to be making a serious effort to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"As we stand now, it would seem that the powers at be, the law enforcement or whatever way we want to categorise them, seem to be very lackadaisical in their approach in solving these issues or finding or arresting any perpetrators.

"There seems to be a lack of aggression where these religious institutions are concerned and that does not go down well where in our constitution (sic) it is listed that every creed and race finds an equal place— but it doesn't seem so at this point in time."

Sirjoo questioned how many religious institutions were vandalised and how many of these incidents ended with perpetrators arrested.

He cited an incident where a mandir was vandalised and CCTV footage identified the perpetrators.

"Although that was submitted (to police) nothing was done up to this day."

While the Roman Catholic Church's vicar of communications, Father Robert Christo, was not as strong in his words, he too told Newsday more effort needs to be placed on solving these acts.

"I think it (the acts) is a threat to our fundamental right to religious freedom, religious conscience, religious beliefs and in particular worship. I think the government and politicians and people of God everywhere need to add a little more value to it," he said.

While he agrees perpetrators need to be prosecuted, he said additional efforts must be placed on educating society to ensure religious tolerance.

"I think it's important. There's a need for dialogue and enforcement, of course, the laws to protect our fundamental, constitutional rights for freedom of worship."

Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association acting president general Imam Ahamad Hosein condemned any acts of vandalism against religious houses. However, he believes the police's hands are tied in these matters, especially that perpetrators would act in secrecy not to get caught.

"The police, they will have their work to do. We wouldn't know what they are doing or how they are doing their work. But I think they're hands are tied really."

Newsday was unable to get a response to the IRO head's statements from police. Newsday also requested statistics on the number of such incidents for the year and the number which were solved.

A response was not received.

On November 25, D’Abadie Open Bible Standard Church in Reid Lane Extension, D’Abadie, was broken into and robbed.

Almost two months ago, Hindu temples were desecrated in the lead-up to Divali festivities. Among them was the Tarouba Ram Leela site where an effigy used in the culmination of celebrations was destroyed.

This led to a spate between Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha head Vijay Maharaj and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Maharaj believed the attacks were driven by religious hate and intolerance while Persad-Bissessar said Hindus were not the only victims of these kinds of attacks.

In October 2022, would-be thieves destroyed the ceiling of the Tableland mosque while trying to access the building.