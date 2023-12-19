Increased hardship as property tax looms

THE EDITOR: The reality of escalating fuel prices and the ripple effects of the impending property tax paint a stark picture of the economic challenges faced by its citizens. The relentless increase in fuel costs, coupled with additional taxes on essential goods and services, have left many grappling with the harsh reality of diminished purchasing power.

The introduction of property tax, particularly in the context of rising living expenses, will trigger a domino effect on the already strained finances of individuals and families.

The breakdown of the impact on various income brackets, such as pensioners, disabled people and low-income workers underscores the depth of the crisis. A four per cent cut in pension for a retiree, a 6.75 per cent reduction in disability grants, and an 8.5 per cent decrease in the salary of a CEPEP worker illuminate the severe implications on the livelihoods of those least equipped to weather financial storms.

The cost of living becomes even more palpable when considering the expenses associated with basic necessities and services. For someone earning $4,000 per month and renting a one-bedroom apartment at $2,000, with the remaining $2,000 to cover phone bill, electricity, water, groceries and transportation is a precarious balance. The breakdown of these costs, especially in the face of property tax, highlights the daunting challenge of making ends meet for a significant portion of the population.

As we grapple with the economic intricacies, it becomes evident that the burden of these financial adjustments falls disproportionately on those with the least capacity to bear it. The call for a comprehensive and empathetic review of economic policies, especially those affecting the vulnerable, is more urgent than ever.

The story serves as a poignant reminder that economic decisions have real and tangible consequences on the lives of individuals, and a nuanced, compassionate approach is essential for sustainable and equitable solutions.

ALLAN KARIM

via e-mail