Fans flock to C3 to meet West Indies players

West Indies fans flock for autographs and a quick chat with players during a meet-and-greet event at C3, San Fernando, Monday. - LINCOLN HOLDER

West Indies T20 Internationals Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Brandon King brought some additional Christmas cheer to their fans during a meet and greet at C3 Centre in San Fernando on Monday.

The players were the highlight of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) "WI Home for Christmas" Trinidad tour, which saw hundreds of maroon supporters come out for a chance to get autographs and take pictures with their favourite regional stars.

Fans young and old brought West Indies t-shirts, hats, bats, balls and other cricket memorabilia for the players to sign.

Additionally, several attendees were questioned on their knowledge of the game and were rewarded with tickets for the upcoming matches and other WI memorabilia.

The West Indies play England in the fourth game of a five-match series, bowling off at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday, from 4pm. The hosts lead the series 2-1 and the final match bowls off at the same venue, from the same time, on Thursday.