Expect more fear, hurt this fireworks season

- Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: FACTT, the Fireworks Action Coalition of TT, comprises 15 private-sector organisations representing corporate and private citizens, which advocates for the responsible use of fireworks.

For the last several years FACTT has been at the forefront of the fight to quell the terror unleashed upon the population by the irresponsible use of fireworks. The harm caused to not only our infirm, elderly and infants, but also our animals, including farm animals and wildlife, and farmers' livelihoods is insurmountable. The position of FACTT, which has been presented to the Attorney General through in-person consultation and otherwise, includes:

(i) that fireworks be prohibited from use by the general population.

(ii) that approved days be legislated permitting the use of fireworks – Independence Day, 8 pm-9 pm and midnight December 31 to 12.30 am January 1.

(iii) that approved locations be identified for disbursing fireworks by trained professionals only and said locations to be not within two miles of hospitals, homes for the elderly, animal shelters or animal sanctuaries (including the zoo), forest reserves, national parks, farms and residential areas or other sensitive areas.

The public consultation hosted by the Office of the Attorney General in August 2022 brought significant response from both corporate and private citizens, of which 92 per cent of respondents, based on all the responses we received from the AG's Office and including those that profit from the sale of fireworks, responded that additional regulation was required to protect citizens from fireworks and most agreed with our recommendations as identified above. Yet nothing has been done to protect citizens, animals and livelihoods.

These contributors to the consultation included many key public sector stakeholders including the police service, T&TEC, the fire service, the TT Association of Retired Persons (TTARP), the Emperor Valley Zoo, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), the Port of Spain City Corporation, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, the Point Fortin Borough Corporation, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of National Security, and more.

Notwithstanding the significant representation favouring legislation to protect citizens from the irresponsible use of fireworks, recommendations from a joint select committee of Parliament and the Attorney General's promise to act in the shortest feasible time, nothing has come to pass for yet another year.

Citizens are left to hurt and farmers count their losses while those who cause the hurt by their actions or inactions continue to prosper. Though we understand that a revised draft bill is before the Cabinet we can expect more of the same – fear, fright and hurt – during this Christmas season, and particularly on Old Year's Night – and more promises come January 2024.

Let it be clearly understood that any damage, death or destruction as a result of fireworks is on the government for having failed to act to legislate safe and responsible use of fireworks for the last 20 years.

Will we awake one morning after a night of terror brought on by fireworks to the Prime Minister’s astounding discovery that enough hurt has been cast upon the population and something must be done? Because it seems that until then nothing will be done. Fireworks distributors will continue to prosper while vulnerable citizens suffer and farmers lose their livelihoods.

ROGER MARSHALL

Fireworks Action Coalition of TT