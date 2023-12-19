Embracing unity for a brighter Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: As we stand at the threshold of a new year, let us collectively envision a TT that thrives on unity, understanding and collaboration. My wish for 2024 as a young person is not just for personal prosperity, but for our nation's collective growth.

In a diverse society like ours, unity is not merely a choice, it is a necessity. Let us foster a culture where differences are celebrated, where dialogue bridges divides, and where respect for one another's perspectives paves the way for progress.

As a young UTT student, I believe that next year we should focus on empowering youths, the architects of our future, by providing them with quality education, opportunities and a nurturing environment. Let us invest in initiatives that promote innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development, ensuring a promising future for generations to come.

Moreover, let us join hands to protect our environment. Our beautiful islands deserve our care and attention. By adopting eco-friendly practices and supporting conservation efforts, we can safeguard our natural treasures for future generations.

In 2024, let us redefine success not only by individual achievements, but by our collective strides toward a more inclusive, compassionate and prosperous TT.

ANDREA VANCE

via e-mail