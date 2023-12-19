COPS seek more info on Courts shooting

Police and an ambulance at the scene of a police-involved shooting in which siblings Simeon and Sinaaya Lessey were killed and three others wounded at Courts Megastore, Barataria on Sunday. - Angelo Marcelle

Police are aware of the claims being made online in relation to Sunday’s shooting at Courts Megastore which left two people dead and three more hospitalised, Snr Supt Melvin Edwards, head of the Northeastern Division, reported on Monday.

Simeon Lessey and his sister Sinaaya Lessey were both killed in a police-involved shooting at Courts Megastore carpark while Simeon’s wife, Kerry-Ann Moore, a family friend and a third unnamed person were hospitalised.

Edwards told Newsday the investigation is still in the embryonic stage and added all the facts in the incident would be revealed “in due course.”

“It started with a report of attempted robbery (but) the investigation could lead us anywhere. And that is what we must bear with us (sic). What we reported is what we had. But now we are taking statements, we are seeing things on social media, but we need to get statements first and evidence (sic) what we are hearing.”

The siblings went to meet someone who they had paid for household items.

They found the transaction suspicious and wanted to cancel it and get a refund.

Edwards said he had no information that any of the hospitalised victims were being treated as suspects.

“A report was made and it is under investigation. We have not identified anybody as a suspect yet. We are looking into the report and we are working on it still.”

When Newsday spoke with Edwards at 2.45 pm, he said the officer involved in the incident had not yet been interviewed.

He called on members of the public with any information on the incident to contact the police.

“The investigator is to interview him. All that we have so far is a report that he made. To ascertain the veracity of what transpired, we need to interview him and other witnesses and anybody who has information that could assist us with the investigation.”

Edwards said anyone with information can contact ASP Hernandez at the San Juan police station.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) have also launched their own investigations into the incident.

Courts’ parent company Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd has since said it has taken steps to enhance security at the Courts Megastore car park facilities.

In a statement, the company said the measures should “further ensure the safety of staff and customers.”

Describing the incident as unfortunate, it said no official team member of Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd was involved.

The company also thanked members of the public, customers, staff members and stakeholders, who reached out “to express their deepest concern over the incident.”

Courts Megastore reopened for business on Monday and the carpark was filled with cars as customers went about their Christmas shopping.