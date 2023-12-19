Central Statistical Office: Food, non-alcoholic drinks prices down in November

File photo/Roger Jacob

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) has reported decreases in the index of retail prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

This information was contained in the CSO's retailed price index that was released on Monday.

The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased from 147.2 in October to 147.0 in November, reflecting a decrease of 0.1 per cent.

Contributing to this decrease was the general downward movement in the prices of Irish potatoes, white flour, onions, soya bean oil, celery, parboiled rice, table margarine, chive, ochroes and cucumber.

The CSO said the full impact of those price decreases were offset by the general increases in the prices of fresh whole chicken, fresh carite, yogurt, hot peppers, pumpkin, eggs, carbonated soft drink, salted pig tail, mayonnaise and Milo.

A further review of the data for November compared with October reflected an increase in the sub-index for alcoholic beverages and tobacco of 0.5 per cent.