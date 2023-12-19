37 families get new homes for Christmas

Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis - File photo by Marvin Hamilton

Thirty-seven families got keys to their new homes in time for Christmas during a key distribution ceremony under the Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP).

The ceremony was held at the Land Settlement Agency's (LSA) Orange Grove Road office and the keys were handed out by Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.

She said LSA has found its niche. She said LSA is also involved in other programmes, such as the Come Down By You programme and highlighted the 66 newly built and renovated houses delivered in November.

She said the government's allocation of $100 million in this year's budget to construct homes aims to capture residents in flat land and hilly areas to improve the structure of the community and is a sign of its commitment to people. Apart from houses, the agency wants to ensure there is proper drainage, lights, water, and indoor plumbing.

Land Settlement Agency chairman Wayne Iniss said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development continues to deliver on its promise of transforming lives through HVIP.

Speaking with Newsday after the ceremony, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce said that the recipients of the homes started the season with a Christmas gift—a free house. He expressed his wish that, in due time, they would be able to change the structure and alter it into their desired dream to create a home for themselves.