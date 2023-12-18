West Indies drop Hetmyer, rest Joseph

Shimron Hetmyer -

West Indies have dropped batsman Shimron Hetmyer for the final two Twenty20 matches against England in Trinidad. The series resumes at 4pm on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. West Indies lead the five-match series 2-1.

Hetmyer, 26, has been struggling for runs in the series, with scores of one and two in the first two fixtures. He did not make the playing eleven for the third match.

Th Guyanese batsman has been badly out of form for the maroon, scoring just 44 runs in the preceding ODI series, with an average of 14.66

The selection panel is also resting fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in consideration of his workload including the forthcoming all-format tour of Australia in January and February. He is replaced in the squad by fellow pacer Oshane Thomas. Johnson Charles, the experienced batter replaces Hetmyer.

FULL SQUAD:

Rovman Powell (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice-Captain)

Johnson Charles

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Nicholas Pooran

Andre Russell

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

Oshane Thomas