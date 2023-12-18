Safety tips
THE EDITOR: Many home fires originate in electrical extension cords – people are injured, people die.
Overloading an electrical extension cord by plugging in appliances that draw more current than the cord can handle can cause it to overheat, potentially igniting a fire.
So, follow these tips:
* Avoid powering multiple appliances with one cord.
* Do not overload an extension cord or plug multiple cords together.
* Do not run extension cords under rugs or furniture.
Fire is a good servant but a a terrible master. Do you part and fire will not start.
My safety, your safety is our responsibility.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
