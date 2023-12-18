Safety tips

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Many home fires originate in electrical extension cords – people are injured, people die.

Overloading an electrical extension cord by plugging in appliances that draw more current than the cord can handle can cause it to overheat, potentially igniting a fire.

So, follow these tips:

* Avoid powering multiple appliances with one cord.

* Do not overload an extension cord or plug multiple cords together.

* Do not run extension cords under rugs or furniture.

Fire is a good servant but a a terrible master. Do you part and fire will not start.

My safety, your safety is our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town