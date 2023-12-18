Rambaran cops top award at TTCB academy

The Top TTCB Academy graduates with their awards. - Photo Courtesy TTCB

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s most promising cricketers were told that their selection to participate in the TT Cricket Board’s academy programme is testament to their development as moral, ethical and responsible young men.

This was stated by Professor Dr Fayad Ali, a prolific author, mathematics tutor, and former Dean of Academic Studies at Naparima College, San Fernando, during his feature address on Saturday at the group’s graduation ceremony.

The event was held at the National Cricket Centre at Balmain, Couva, and in attendance were president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath, and vice-president of Cricket West Indies; Justin Latapy-George, and Linda Sanchez, both representing sponsors, the Sport Company of TT; parents and academy coaches.

He said the training prepared the youngsters, all under 20 years old, to boldly carve their own paths.

“For this, you must redefine success by becoming more accountable and becoming more answerable to yourself,” Ali said, telling the graduates each can make a difference in the cricket world.

“At every junction choose the route that beckons you, and if none does, then carve a new road, but do not stop, do not hesitate, for the world does not stop spinning for you,” Ali said.

He told the potential stars to compete with themselves and never yearn to be like someone else. He urged them to look in the mirror every morning and work to perform better than the day before.

Ali warned that for success in any field, there is a price to pay and being a top sportsman is unlike a lawyer, salesman or chauffeur.

“You have less than two decades to etch your name across the sky. Second chances are rare, lost opportunities are seldom regained, and forgiveness comes with a heavy penalty.”

He said in sports, there is little room for sympathy “as the same people who idolise you will turn their backs and bury you the next day without ceremony and a headstone.”

In his overview of the programme, head coach Debideen Manick commended his coaching staff including Gibran Mohammed and trainer Gerald Garcia.

He said the 20-member group of cricketers were exemplary in their behaviour and discipline, and who were very receptive to what was being taught.

Also the youngsters had the benefit of the interacting with Iman Khan and Denesh Ramdin, both former national captains, as well ex-West Indies manager Omar Khan.

At the end of the programme which spanned eight weekends, Andrew Rambaran was adjudged most outstanding.

However, Rambaran was not present to collect his award as he was in Antigua attending a CWI training camp.

Awards were also presented to Nick Ramlal – most improved; Ronillster Perreira – best allrounder; Zachary Siewah – most disciplined; Aadian Racha – most promising; and Orlando James for leadership.

Bassarath thanked the Sport Company for their generous contribution which allowed the youngsters to participate in the academy after the programme was interrupted by the covid19 restrictions.

He said parents should also be acknowledged for allowing the boys to be part of the programme, as well as former Red Force captain Kieron Pollard.