Man ambushed, killed near Water Taxi Terminal

File photo -

A Morvant man was ambushed and killed by gunmen on Monday morning while driving near the Water Taxi Terminal in Port of Spain.

A police report said Wendell Walker, aka Jamal/Jango, 47, of Paradise Heights Morvant, was driving his Mercedes Benz AMG C200 east along the Audrey Jeffers Highway when a grey Mazda 6 exited from Independence Square and blocked his vehicle near the terminal.

Two men got out of the car and started shooting at Walker's vehicle before returning to their vehicle to escape in the direction they came.

Officers of the St Clair Police Station responded and took Walker to the Port of Spain General hospital, where he died shortly after. Crime Scene Investigators recovered 15 spent 9 mm shells, 18 spent 5.56 shells and a cellphone.

Police are also trying to verify reports the victim returned fire from his car but CSI did not recover any firearms in or around the scene.