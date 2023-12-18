Jesse Dookie beats seasoned players in table tennis super singles

Harnarine Moonasar (L) plays a return to France-based player Malilk Gopaul in the first stage of the TTTTA Super Singles, at the National Raquet Centre, Tacarigua, on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

ENGLISH-BASED Jesse Dookie defeated experienced players Curtis Humphreys and Yuvraaj Dookram on his way to the men's finals of the TT Table Tennis Association Super Singles tournament, which served off at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Saturday.

After the group stage, the men's players were split into six groups with the winner of each group progressing to the round-robin finals.

In group one, Aaron Wilson fought from behind to defeat Ameer Mohamed 9-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-9 to progress out of the group and in group two, Luc O'Young advanced with an 11-9, 12-10, 11-6 win over Isa Mohammed.

In group three, Dookie got past veteran players Humphreys and Dookram on his way to winning the group.

In the final, Dookie prevailed with an 11-9, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8 victory over Dookram.

Arun Roopnarine had to battle from behind to outlast Franklin Seechan 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3 in the group four final.

In group five, Malik Gopaul proved too much for Musaahib Newaj winning the final 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 11-6 and in group six, Tobagonian Derron Douglas was victorious over Everton Sorzano 11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6. Each of the six group winners played on Sunday in a round-robin final.

In the women's knock-out, the winner of each quarter-final match advanced to the round-robin final, which was also played on Sunday.

In quarter-final one, Imani Edwards-Taylor defeated Ambika Sitram 13-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7 and also advancing past the quarter-final round was Jordan Thong. She had a fairly comfortable win, getting past Candace Brewster 11-2, 11-3, 11-7.

In quarter-final three, Priyanka Khellawan was an 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 winner over Elizabeth Rajah and in the last quarter-final, Chloe Fraser whipped Jerisse Elder 11-3, 11-2, 11-3.