Courts shooting survivor under police guard at hospital

In this file photo an investigator carries evidence samples to the Forensic Science Centre, St James. -Photo by Roger Jacob

One of the survivors of the shooting at the Courts megastore on Sunday remains warded in hospital under police guard.

Khadijah Moore says she has been unable to speak to her mother Kerry-Ann Moore since Sunday’s incident.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Sciences Centre on Monday, Moore said she has been given no update on her mother’s medical condition.

She said she also has no information about the extent of her mother’s injuries.

Moore’s stepfather Simeon Lessey and his sister Sinaaya Lessey were both shot and killed while conducting a financial transaction at Courts megastore car park.

Her mother was among three survivors.