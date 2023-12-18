Aaron Wilson, Chloe Fraser cop men, women Super Singles titles

Super Singles winners Aaron Wilson and Chloe Fraser. - Photo courtesy TTTTA

Foreign-based athletes Aaron Wilson and Chloe Fraser were crowned champions of the TT Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) Super Singles tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Sunday.

The Denmark-based Wilson and France-based Fraser played unbeaten in the round-robin final which saw the former get past five opponents and the latter, three, to lift the crown.

For the men, Wilson (Blasters) defeated his two domestic club mates Luc O’Young 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 and Jesse Dookie 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10.

After losing the opening game 9-11 against Hawks Arun Roopnarine, Wilson bounced back to win the next three 11-6, 12-10, 11-7. He then got past Crusaders’ Malik Gopaul 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4 and completed a flawless run with an 11-7, 2-11, 11-8, 11-9 triumph over QPCC’s Derron Douglas.

Taking silver was Douglas, as he won every other match. He emerged victorious against Luc O’Young (11-9, 12-10, 11-7), Dookie (15-13, 11-6, 11-5), Roopnarine (5-11, 13-11, 11-8, 12-10) and Gopaul (11-5, 11-5, 15-13).

Dookie, who topped the preliminary round, finished third.

The final six men were selected after they topped each group in the preliminary rounds on Saturday.

Additionally, Crusaders’ Fraser also showed class in her title chase as she trumped two QPCC players Imani Edwards-Taylor 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 and Jordan Thong 13-11, 11-4, 11-7.

She wrapped up the trophy with another strong 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 showing over PowerGen’s Priyanka Khellawan.

Taking the runner-up spot was Edwards-Taylor while Khellawan settled for bronze.

Like the men, the four group toppers from the women’s division advanced to the round-robin final.