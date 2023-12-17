Trinidad and Tobago 'A' crush Grenada 4-1 in U17 women's tourney

Trinidad and Tobago "A" under-17 women's football team. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA -

IT was a mixed day for Trinidad and Tobago in the Jewels of the Caribbean Under-17 women's invitational tournament, which kicked off on Saturday at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar.

In the tournament opener, St Vincent and the Grenadines defeated TT "B" 1-0.

But TT 'A' team showed why they were given that designation with a 4-1 drubbing of Grenada.

J'Eleisha Alexander and Orielle Martin were on fire for the hosts with a double each for a 4-0 advantage.

Hailey McIntyre scored a consolation for Grenada in the 79th.

Action shifts to the Hasely Crawford Stadium today with SVG facing Grenada at 4pm, followed by an all-local affair between TT "A" and TT "B" two hours later.

The competition returns to the Larry Gomes Stadium on Monday with Grenada against TT "B" (1pm) and SVG meeting TT "A" at 3pm.