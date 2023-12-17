'One sees what one sees'

Taureef Mohammed

SO SAID VS Naipaul in The Enigma of Arrival, undoubtedly the most depressing book that I have ever read. I don’t even know how I finished it. I guess that is the enigma of VS Naipaul.

Palliative medicine is a bit of an enigma as well. I started a one-month stint in palliative medicine a few weeks ago. It is a new (and strange) experience for me.

In medical school we had some sessions on palliative medicine. I remember a particular one where most of our group did not show up. We got penance: “Write an essay on why you do not care about caring for the dying.” (I think that was the title. I could be mistaken.) I never wrote the essay. Perhaps, I really did not care. At the time, I wanted to learn how to keep people alive.

Indeed, medical training was about learning how to diagnose and treat, how to fix the dying, how to reverse death. It was about organ systems, diseases, symptoms. It was about medication, surgery, and delivering babies. It was about preserving life for as long as possible. Anything else seemed antithetical to the practice.

So, now, after 11 years of training, 11 years of seeing diseases and learning how to fix them, palliative medicine – a specialty that is more about comforting rather than fixing, reversing and prolonging – feels a bit strange.

“We care much more about how you are feeling at this actual time rather than what the numbers (vital signs, lab results, etc) say,” the palliative care doctor said to the patient with advanced heart failure.

Why did this basic principle of palliative care feel so strange?

It’s because in other specialties we cared less about the patients’ feelings and more about the numbers. If the feelings did not help us toward the diagnosis, those feelings would be pushed aside. The aim was the diagnosis. The aim was not comfort. And having these priorities swapped overnight was unsettling.

Then there is the concept of providing comfort. How did palliative care physicians provide the right comfort to a patient? It seemed different from, say, managing a patient. To manage a patient we needed to know the disease the patient had. To comfort a patient, it seemed, you needed to know the disease and the person with the disease.

Whereas managing the disease was invariably algorithmic and scientific, comforting a patient was nuanced and humanistic. Which is why I was perturbed when a patient’s friend, in attempting to explain palliative care, said: “You just sedate them, right?” No. That is not palliative care. Human beings who are distressed deserve a bit more thought.

For me, one of the strangest aspects of palliative medicine is the clinical note. Writing it takes me longer than usual. In other specialties, the purpose of the clinical note was to communicate our assessment (our diagnosis and management plan) to other healthcare workers.

The notes were simple and straightforward. The palliative care note attempts to communicate a much deeper message: Who is the person? What is wrong? Does he understand what is wrong? What matters most to him right now? How are we going to comfort him? I don’t know. I find it a difficult task. The language is different. I find myself deleting and rephrasing a lot. There is a lot of grey.

Is this what the humanistic side of medicine looks like? Yes. That palliative care – which is perhaps the most humanistic of all medical specialties – feels strange suggests that it is a side of medicine that we do not see enough of. Medicine has advanced but it has also drifted. At least, it feels so.

Cardiologists see the heart. Nephrologists see the kidney. Neurologists see the brain. Respirologists see the lungs. Geriatricians see “geriatric syndromes.” We were trained this way. We spent years training our eyes, not on the human being, but on broken bits and pieces.

Palliative care feels different, though. It is obvious that palliative care physicians see through a different lens from the rest of us. They have no choice but to see the whole patient, to see the patient as a person rather than as a conglomerate of diseases and syndromes.

In The Enigma of Arrival, Naipaul narrates the story of a man arriving in a strange land. Hopefully by the end of this month, palliative care will feel less strange.

Taureef Mohammed is a geriatric medicine fellow at Western University, Canada. E-mail: taureef_im@hotmail.com