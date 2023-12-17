Four swimmers splash to double wins at ASATT Invitational

Kiara Goodridge won the girls 800m freestyle at the ASATT Invitational Championships. -

Four swimmers produced double wins on Saturday morning at the Aquatic Sports Association of TT (ASATT) Invitational Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Marlins’ Zachary Anthony and Alejandro Agard and Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Darren Belfon and Guyanese Raekwon Noel showed class on the penultimate day as they dominated their respective events.

Anthony, 14, opened his account with victory in the boys 15 and over 400m individual medley in four minutes and 59.30 seconds (4.59.30), a Carifta B time. Splashing to second was Guyana’s Dolphin Combine swimmer Paul Mahaica (5.06.26) while Marlins club-mate Khadeem Brathwaite (5.20.27) snagged bronze.

Later on, Anthony topped the field once more in the 200m freestyle. He clocked a speedy 1.58.92 (Carifta B) and finished ahead of Vipers’ Stefano Mitchell (1.59.06 - Carifta B) and Tidal Wave’s Johann-Matthew Matamoro (1.59.89) respectively.

Agard was first to touch the wall in the boys’ 13-14 400m. He clocked 5.08.47, and beat to the wall RWB Aquatics’ Anpherne Bernard (5.18.57) and Marlins’ Marcus Alexander (5.26.61).

Agard then pulled off another win in the 800m free by delivering a 9.45.75 showing. In this event, Marlins bagged the 1-2-3 as Isaiah Alexander (9.46.21) and Alexander (M) 9.53.89, rounded off the top three.

Noel then swam to victory in the boys’ 15 and over 800m free in 8.25.63. Coming in second was Anthony, in 8.58.69, while Guyanese Vladimir Woodroffe placed third, in 9.33.61.

Noel also dominated the 50m backstroke by winning in 27.31 seconds. His Guyanese compatriots Sekhel Tzedeq (27.82s) and Woodroofe (29.70s) completed the top three.

Likewise, Belfon clocked a Carifta B time of 2.02.66 to win the boys' 13-14 200m free. He bettered eventual runner-up Alexander (I) (2.05.65) and third-placed Brandon Balfour (2.11.80) of Flying Fish.

As the morning progressed, Belfon eased to victory in the 50m butterfly time trial with a Carifta A standard 25.69s. In this event, he was the only participant.

In the Women 15 and over 800m freestyle, Kiara Goodridge, 17, clocked a Carifta B time to win in 9:64.76, followed by Amelia Rajack (10:05.19) and Rebecca Weekes (10:38.39).

Olympian Dylan Carter was a lone contender in the men's 50m free and clocked 21.69 seconds.