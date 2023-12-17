Four state agencies adopt new human-trafficking protocols

From left: Chief Immigration Officer Vera Persad, Counter Trafficking Unit director Dr Samantha Chaitram, Children’s Authority of TT CEO Sheldon Cyrus, police Special Victims Dept head Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne at the signing of a memorandum of understanding at the launch of the Victims of Trafficking Process Manual on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY -

The Victims of Trafficking Process Manual was launched on Friday along with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed between four agencies for its use.

A Children's Authority of TT statement on Friday said it was collaborating with the Counter Trafficking Unit, the TT Police Service and the Immigration Division for the initiative.

Director and CEO of the Children’s Authority Sheldon Cyrus said the National Inter-agency Protocol for Child Abuse Prevention and Management launched in May, paved the way for the MoU.

The protocol, “directs agencies on how to collaborate and support each other, so that all actions are timely and effectively co-ordinated, in the best interest of the child,” he said.

The process manual clarifies the pathway for victims of trafficking and unaccompanied migrant children to receive the support and intervention they require.

Cyrus said, “It is a critical national advancement for efficient victim care as child protection is everybody’s business.”

Director of the Counter Trafficking Unit Dr Samantha Chaitram said it was impossible for any single agency to respond comprehensively to all aspects of trafficking in people.

She said partnerships were the “greatest strength” in fighting human trafficking and supporting victims.

“As a result, this process manual, developed through a series of consultations, provides the supporting framework for a co-ordinated, inter-agency response, thereby strengthening co-ordination and collaboration among multiple stakeholders.”

Chaitram said the manual provided step-by-step guidelines to all agencies involved and always ensured the protection of the human rights of children.

Head of police Child Protection Unit Claire Guy Alleyne said the manual’s launch was an excellent achievement.

She said it would ensure that the response to children who are victims/survivors of human trafficking is “well-enhanced.”

“Co-ordination will be streamlined and systematic, since the process manual helps in clearly defining roles, improving communication, and ultimately fostering a more victim/survivor-centred approach, which would be more efficient in focusing on the welfare of the child, at the centre of the response.”

Chief Immigration Officer Vera Persad said the division took its commitment to safeguarding all children, whether a citizen or foreign national, very seriously.

Persad said the division would continue to ensure those it was charged to protect felt safe, valued and loved.

Last month, TT reported its first conviction under the Trafficking in Persons Act and days ago three people were arrested on charges of human trafficking in Tobago.

Last Friday, minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy distributed instruments of appointment to the new Children’s Authority board.

The board will serve for three years and its chairman is Rawlinson Agard.

Other board members are:

Ms Marion Kent

Ms Laura Davis

Mr Sule A. Joseph

Dr Natalie Dick

Mrs Kitty Al Hosein Garcia

Ms Denyse Gouveia

Ms Jennifer Boucaud-Blake

Dr Kirbi Rampersad

Ms Nadella Oya

Ms Jemila Massiah-Gilbert

Ms Rebecca Jessica Dipnarine

Mr Nigel Reece

Mr Keon Kayode Cunningham