Father of 3, killed in Fyzabad

Onlookers gather at the scene where Kezlon Martin was killed at John Jules Road, Fyzabad on Saturday. - JEFF K MAYERS

GUNSHOTS rang out early Saturday morning at John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, leaving one man dead.

Kezlon Martin, 34, a father of three, was found by police in a crouched position on the ground of his family home with gunshot wounds to his body.

When Sunday Newsday visited the scene, one of his teenage sons sat in a vehicle near the house trying to come to terms with his father's death. He was too distraught to speak to the media.

The victim's elder brother, Michael Martin, 45, told Sunday Newsday he got a message around 6 am on Saturday informing him of loud explosions being heard in Kezlon’s home. He went to the house and called out to his brother but got no response.

The house was locked so he went to the Fyzabad Police station and asked officers to accompany him to this brother’s home.

PC Jagoo and PC Ramsingh went with him and forced the front door open.

Officers from Homicide Region 3 and CSI officers processed the scene, and the body was removed after being examined by DMO Dr Ramjit.

Martin said, “I was not here. I do not live here. He lived alone in the house. It was a family home, but all the other siblings moved out or got married...He had three sons but they did not live with him.”

Martin said his brother never spoke of any threats against his life, “But I know he had some matters with the law. I cannot say exactly what those matters were or who would want him dead.”

Commenting on the crime situation in TT, Martin said, “We can’t get away from that.

“It (his community) is quiet, yes, but it does have its struggles with law enforcement and criminals.”

Police are continuing investigations.

Up to press time, the murder toll stood at 547.