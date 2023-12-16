Unicakery’s orange butter cookies

Unicakery’s orange butter cookies. Photo courtesy Naomi Anderson -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Unicakery stands out not only for its delectable treats but also for its dedication to catering to diverse dietary needs, especially for individuals managing diabetes.

Naomi Anderson articulates the core philosophy of her business: “At Unicakery, we prioritise creating magical moments through cakes and desserts. Our mission is to make every celebration special, inclusive, and delicious.”

Baking is not just a business for Anderson. She says it's a creative outlet and a therapeutic experience.

“I love cooking and food, specifically baking because it is a creative outlet for me. I was always very artistic and loved drawing and painting, and baking simply became my main choice of expression. Baking is a very therapeutic experience for me. I also love the scientific aspect of food and seeing how different ingredients react when they are combined.”

Located in San Juan, Unicakery initially built its brand by offering special occasion cakes and desserts. Anderson's passion project, Unicakery Tutorials, now primarily focuses on baking classes and courses, spreading the joy of creating delightful treats.

Anderson's motto, "Once I am alive, the opportunity exists to be better," reflects her drive to present the best version of herself every day. The slogan for Unicakery, "desserts made with magic," captures the essence of the enchanting creations that emerge from the kitchen. This magic extends to Unicakery tutorials, where the slogan is "the magic of cake artistry," emphasising the spellbinding nature of the baking experience.

For the Christmas holiday season, Anderson generously shares a classic treat – orange butter cookies. These cookies, with their beautiful flavour profile infused with orange notes, promise to melt in your mouth. Anderson invites everyone to savour the joy of Christmas through this delightful recipe, making every moment magical.

Yield 24 butter cookies

Ingredients

1 cup or 8oz butter (227g)

½ cup granulated sugar (100g)

2 egg yolks

2 tsp orange zest

1 tsp orange extract

2 cups flour (235g)

¼tsp or 1 pinch of salt

Directions

Add butter and sugar to a mixing bowl and cream until light and fluffy.

Add egg yolks, orange zest and orange extract and scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl. (This ensures that ingredients are well incorporated)

Add flour, and salt, and mix well. The cookie mixture should look like a thick buttercream.

Place cookie dough into a piping bag with an open star piping nozzle and pipe rosettes onto a baking sheet lined with baking paper. (Alternatively, you can pipe into any design you like)

Refrigerate for 1 hour, this ensures that when the cookies are baking they hold their shape.

Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350°F or 180°C or until golden brown.