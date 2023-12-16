Trinidad and Tobago's bobsleigh team 23rd at World Cup series

TT's two-man bobsleigh team at a recent event in Europe. - Photo courtesy IBSF

Trinidad and Tobago’s two-man bobsleigh team placed 23rd in the third of eight races in the 2023-2024 BMW International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup series in Austria, on Saturday.

The Soca Sliders’ pair of Axel Browne and Du Aundre John clocked a slow 52.56 seconds in one run at the Innsbruck facility. Their first-run time was not good enough to qualify.

Only Italy’s Matt Variola/JOse Delmas Obou had a slower time, 53.53s, for 24th overall, on their first and only attempt.

Germany dominated the top order as they took the 1-2-3 with Johannes Lochner/Georg Fleischhauer clocking a combined one minute and 41.94s (1.41.94) for victory. Their first slide was timed at a speedy 50.88s, and second, 51.06s.

Francesco Friedrich/Alexander Schuller (1.42.02) and Adam Ammour/Issam Ammour (1.42.68) were second and third respectively.

TT’s performance in the two-man event contrasted their December 5 Europe Cup tenth place showing in the four-man event in Norway. That team comprised of Brown, John, Nicholas King and Xaverri Williams.