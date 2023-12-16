Ten held for illegal electricity connections in Las Lomas

Ten homeowners in Las Lomas were charged after illegal electricity connections were found at several homes in the area.

In a release, the police said on Friday while conducting an exercise in Harrynath Trace, off Chin Chin Road, Las Lomas No. 1, accompanied by TTEC personnel, they saw several homes with illegal electricity connections, which posed a hazard.

They said approximately 30 homes were checked and all illegal connections were disconnected. Ten people were arrested and taken to the Chaguanas Police Station, where they were charged for offences under the Electricity Commissions Act.