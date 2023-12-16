TC’s Sweets&Treats’ Black Cake

TC’s Sweets&Treats’ Black Cake. Photo courtesy Tyrelle Amanda Chase -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

In the heart of culinary passion lies Tyrelle Amanda Chase, the driving force behind TC’s Sweets&Treats.

From her earliest memories in the kitchen at the age of seven, Chase's journey has been a tapestry woven with love, family, and a deep connection to food.

Reflecting on her culinary evolution, Chase said, “I'd always go to the kitchen and watch, whether it’s my sisters or my father, whatever they may be doing. The first meal I cooked on my own was corned beef and spaghetti, and from then on, I thought I was ‘d boss’ of the kitchen.

Her culinary ambitions deepened after losing her sister, fostering a shared love for food and laughter in the kitchen.

“As I got older, I'd always watch Food Network with the iron chefs and the bake offs with one of my sisters who was also a foodie.”

She passed away when I was 14, and I guess me going further into the culinary industry is partly because of her, aside from the fact that I grew to love the arts myself, but we would be in the kitchen and copy the recipes, (as best as possible), laugh about what came out bad, enjoyed what came out good, and I'd always be disappointed whenever I made something that wasn't really like up to par, but she would always comfort me, and remind me I'm still a child and that Rome wasn't built in a day.

"She used to tell me that those people on television are trained professionals who had years of practice. Even today, at 22 years old, I still sit back and remember those times whenever I would start to beat myself up over something not coming out perfect, or close to perfect as possible. Everyone makes mistakes, we just have to learn from it and try a different technique.”

Officially becoming a YTEPP-certified pastry chef in April, Chase credits Montgomery Guy and her family for their instrumental roles. She expresses gratitude for the support that fuelled her journey into the hospitality industry, aiming to evolve into an executive chef.

Cooking, baking, and crafting food are Chase's expressions of love and warmth. "I love the satisfaction of seeing someone smile because of me. You never know who may be having a bad day."

Chase's passion is rooted in creating joy for others, a sentiment she holds dear.

Her business, currently online with aspirations for a physical location, offers an array of pastries, baked treats both sweet and savoury from puffs to pizzas, dinner rolls, éclairs, quiche, cheesecakes, black cakes, pone, cookies and more.

Her Christmas cooking philosophy resonates with warmth and nostalgia, aiming to bring comfort and joy reminiscent of childhood traditions. She believes in spreading homemade comfort, especially in challenging times.

The motto Chase lives by is a testament to resilience and perseverance: “Rome, nor the Great Wall of China, were built in a day. Take life one stride at a time, stumble, fumble, make mistakes, but don't give up.”

She encourages others, especially those in the culinary field, to persist through challenges, reminding them that it's never too late to start anew.

The recipe Chase generously shares is black cake

Ingredients

250g (1 cup) brown sugar

2 tsps baking powder

¼ tsp salt

4 large eggs

1 tsp, vanilla extract (essence)

1 ½ tsp grated lime peel

2-3 dashes bitters

Nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon powder

½-1 cup browning

Fruit mix

250g (1 cup), seedless prunes

125g (½ cup) currants

250g (1 cup) sultanas and raisins

125g (½ cup) lemon peel

125g (½ cup) cherries and mixed fruits

Directions

For non-alcoholics



Soak your fruits using 2-3 bottles of sorrel and ginger Shandy (you can use ginger beer) as well, along with ½ bottle of Malta, ¼ tsp baking powder and some clove (stir thoroughly).

You need to ensure the liquid is just about one to two cms above the fruits as the fruits will soak the liquid and you would need to save some of that syrup to pour over the cakes (to keep them moist) when they are done baking,

For those who consume alcohol

Using the same measurement of fruits, replace the Shandy and Malta with cherry brandy and vodka, White Oak or puncheon rum. Remember to add enough liquid so fruits are completely submerged and liquid is one to two cms above fruits. Also, because you're using alcohol you don't need to add baking powder.

Soak fruits for three to four days before using.

Preheat oven to 250°F (125°C)

Line cake pan with paper (baking/wax)

Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon

Cream the butter and sugar (until light and fluffy)

Add eggs, one at a time and beat until well combined

Mix in, vanilla, lime peel, nutmeg and bitters

Fold the flour mixture gradually into the butter mixture (in three equal parts)

Add fruits, and enough browning (for your desired colour)

Stir well

Pour mixture into lined baking pans to ¾ full and bake in your preheated oven at 250°F, for the first hour.

Reduce heat to 200-225°F, for remaining 1 ½ hours or until tester comes out clean

Prick hot cake with skewer, pour mixture of Shandy, Malta, or cherry brandy and rum

Cover, set aside

Remove from pan only when the cake is completely cooled and all liquid is absorbed.